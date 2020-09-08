Zona FALLOON

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss...Mrs Falloon was the best..."
    - Teena McCullough
  • "Mrs Falloon taught me ballet and tap when I was at primary..."
    - Tracey Rutherford (nee Allan)
  • "A dear friend for over 30 yrs at rest. Zona I will miss our..."
    - Lorraine Craw
  • "So very sorry to hear if the passing of Zona. She was a..."
    - Trudy Bergerson
Death Notice

FALLOON, Zona Nellie
(nee Broughton):
Much loved mother of Tina, and wife of Alan (deceased). Cherished Nana to Ryder and Saxon, mother-in-law of Matt. Sister of the late Trevor, Barry and Noel Broughton, Aunty to my many cousins and dance teacher to generations of Palmerston North tap dancers. Passed away early Saturday at home with family around her. As per Zona's wishes a private funeral will be held. Tina and the whanau would love to hear from those who knew Zona, please share your stories and memories at www.beauchamp.co.nz.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020
