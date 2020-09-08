FALLOON, Zona Nellie
(nee Broughton):
Much loved mother of Tina, and wife of Alan (deceased). Cherished Nana to Ryder and Saxon, mother-in-law of Matt. Sister of the late Trevor, Barry and Noel Broughton, Aunty to my many cousins and dance teacher to generations of Palmerston North tap dancers. Passed away early Saturday at home with family around her. As per Zona's wishes a private funeral will be held. Tina and the whanau would love to hear from those who knew Zona, please share your stories and memories at www.beauchamp.co.nz.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020