DOMANSKA,
Zofia Wanda Bronislawa:
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Saturday 12 October 2019, aged 90 years. Cherished Mumma of Annette, Paul and Wendy, Steven and Cher, Geoffrey, Bronia, and Mandy. Dearly loved babcia of Shelley, Krystal, Jordan, and Stasia; and pra babcia of Lincoln. Treasured sister of Leon, Stasia (deceased), and Vic (deceased). Messages to B. Rankin, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Brightwater Home for their loving care and support. A memorial service to celebrate Zofia's life will be held in Wellington, details to follow.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019