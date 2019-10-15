MILNE, Zita Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Te Hopai Hospital on 13th October 2019, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Alan (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret, Patricia and Mike, Peter and Lency, Christine and Mark, Andrew, John and Harriet, Paul and Jane. Loved Nana and Great-Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Te Hopai Hospital and to all the wonderful carers and people who have supported her. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Milne family may be left in Zita's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Zita's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Anthony's, 66 Falkirk Ave, Seatoun, on Thursday 17th October, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019