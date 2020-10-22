CHHIBA, Zaver:
(Tavdi/Wellington). Passed away peacefully at home in Wellington on 20th October 2020, aged 80. Beloved husband of Induben (Amba) Chhiba. Loved father of Bharat and Maya, father-in-law of Pratibha and Hardev. Cherished grandfather to Ravi.
We will fondly remember you for your kind giving nature. You always knew how to make everyone laugh and smile. Om Shanti.
Messages can be placed in Zaver's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz where the link to the livestreaming of the funeral can also be found. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz
You are welcome to pay your respects at home between 2pm and 5pm during this long weekend (Saturday – Monday). Service to be held at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 23rd October at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2020