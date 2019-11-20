MEIJER, Zara Gertrude:
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere Home on Friday 15th November, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ciska and Mike, Jeff, Ross and Virginia. Loved grandmother of Bryan, Vanessa, Josephine, Christopher, Benjamin, Jaelyne, Kourtney, Jessica, Zara, Joshua, Jordan, Caleb, Rosie, Lucy and Aimee. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Cashmere Heights and Home. Messages to the Meijer family may be left on Zara's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Zara's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019