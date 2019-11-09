PECK, Zane Douglas:
Of Pahiatua. On Thursday 7th November 2019, very peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased), and Kat. Loving Dad of Cilla and Mark, Quentin, Juanita, Dylan, Steven, and Jayana. Treasured Big Dad of his 8 grandchildren. Loved brother of Marlene, and Robert. Messages to Mrs K. Peck, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Zane's life will be held in the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Monday 11th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019