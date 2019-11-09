Zane PECK

Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Tararua Club
Tararua Street
Pahiatua
Interment
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
Mangatainoka Cemetery,
Pahiatua
Death Notice

PECK, Zane Douglas:
Of Pahiatua. On Thursday 7th November 2019, very peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased), and Kat. Loving Dad of Cilla and Mark, Quentin, Juanita, Dylan, Steven, and Jayana. Treasured Big Dad of his 8 grandchildren. Loved brother of Marlene, and Robert. Messages to Mrs K. Peck, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Zane's life will be held in the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Monday 11th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019
