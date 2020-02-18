WEBB, Yvonne Carol:
Passed away peacefully at home in bed Sunday 16th February 2020 after nearly 17 years fighting cancer, aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Allan, much adored Mum of Kelvin, Mathew and Amy, and beloved grandmother of Brock, Kaitlyn, Justin, Jaymee, Skye, Camryn, Jess, Ash and Brodie.
Yvonne will be sorely missed but welcomed with open arms by the Lord
A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at the Taupo Baptist Church, cnr Rifle Range Road and Taupo View Road, on Friday 21st February at 1.00pm. Messages to Allan, C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020