SEDDON, Yvonne Barbara:
At 94 years of age we farewell Yvonne, a wife, Mum, Nanny, and Great-Nanny. She taught us kindness, love, loyalty, how to enjoy great food, how to live life and laugh. Her big personality and humour will be remembered by all those whose life she touched. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital. Messages to the Seddon family may be left in Yvonne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A combined celebration of Yvonne and Reg's life will be held in the main chapel at Karori Cemetery, 2.00pm, on Thursday 12th November.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020