MORGANS, Yvonne Marion:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28th August 2019, at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hugh & Eva Morgans. Loved sister of the late Peter and Hugh Morgans. Sister-in-law to Heather Morgans. Loved by her nieces and nephews Karen, Evan, Blair and Sally, and by her great-nieces and nephews Taine, Olivia, Maddison, Sebastian, Molly, Isabella, Riley, Sophie, Phillipa and Maya. All communications to the Morgans Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations to World Vision NZ, PO Box 9731, Marion Square, Wellington 6141, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service for Yvonne will be held at St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 2nd September 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019