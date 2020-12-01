LOW,
Yvonne Olive (née Kerr):
Peacefully, aged 103, after a short illness, on Friday 27 November 2020 at Liston Heights Rest Home in Taupo. Wife for 60 years of the late Col. Harry Low. Loved mother of Jennie Creasy, Stuart Low, and the late Christine Low, and mother-in-law of Simon Creasy and Kate Low. Adored grandmother of Fleur Creasy and Gregory and Fergus Low. Cherished aunt and friend of many. Yvonne, as she wished, has been farewelled at a small family gathering.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 1, 2020