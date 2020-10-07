JONES, Yvonne Freda:
Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2020 in the Hutt Hospital Rehab unit. Treasured wife of Dick, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Lisa, Kerry and Peter, loving Grandma of Gareth and Brittany, Samantha and Michael, and Great-Grandma of Sophie. Dedicated teacher at Naenae Intermediate for 40 years. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Hutt Hospital for the kindness and care they gave Yvonne. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 10th October 2020 at 3.00pm.
Grãtiãs tibi agõ
All messages to "the Jones family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020