JOHANSEN,
Yvonne Melbourne:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019, at Winara Care Home, Waikanae after a short illness. Aged 89 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Peter Askwith, Diana and Paul Douglas, and Helen Van Barneveld. Loved Nana of Antony and Vanessa, Natasha and Brin, Rebecca, Robert, Corey, Danielle and Richard, Roy and Wilbur. Loved Great-Nana of Jessica, Ben, Brianna, Braydon, Melissa and Terrence. Many thanks for the wonderful care given by all the caregivers at Winara throughout her stay. All communications to the Johansen Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020