JAMES, Yvonne Marie:
1940 - 2019
Passed away suddenly at her home in Summerset Village, Aotea. Much loved Mum of Rebecca and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Kay. Will be sadly missed by her many close friends. Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service for Yvonne at Summerset Aotea's Conference Room (Level 1, Main Building), 15 Aotea Drive, Porirua, on Wednesday 4 September, commencing at 10.00am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Muscular Dystrophy New Zealand would be appreciated and may be sent to 419 Church Street East, Penrose, Auckland 1061, or may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019