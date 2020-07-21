JACKSON, Yvonne Helen
(Eve) (nee Jamieson):
Peacefully at Village at the Park on 19 July 2020, aged 83 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyndsay (Jacko) & Katherine; dearly loved grandmother of Sam (dec) and great-grandmother of Delta; loving sister of Bev & John. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand at www.parkinsons.org.nz would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park and Kenepuru Hospital for their care of Yvonne. Messages for Yvonne's family can be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Yvonne will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 24 July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020