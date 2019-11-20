JACKSON, Yvonne Mary:
Peacefully on 15th November 2019, at Lansdowne Park after fighting a long battle with emphysema, at the age of 78 years. Daughter of Cecilia Mooney (Deceased). Loved partner of Barry Daniel O'Leary (Deceased). As per Yvonne's wishes a private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the staff and her friends at Lansdowne Park. Messages of condolence may be sent C/- Gary Pickering Funerals, PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019