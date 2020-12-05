HURLIMANN, Yvonne Violet:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at the Woburn Enliven Home and Hospital, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 46 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert & Megan; and Sherryl & Chris. Loving Nana to Rose, Abbie, Eve; Ethan, and Olivia. All communications to the Hurlimann family can be sent C/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. The family would like to thank sincerely Dr Teresa and all the staff at Woburn Enliven Home for their wonderful care of Yvonne and support given to the family. A Service for Yvonne will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 8th December 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020