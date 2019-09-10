Yvonne GREENE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Shane and Belinda, so sorry to hear of the passing of..."
    - Michelle Sundakov
  • "Thinking of you Belinda and Shane at this difficult time xx"
    - Sandie McEvoy (Fittes)
  • "Oh Yvonne So sad to hear of your Sudden Death at the..."
    - Linda Collett
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

GREENE, Yvonne Ethel:
Of Ascot Park. Suddenly and peacefully at home on 7 September 2019. Loved mother of Belinda and Shane; loved Grandma of Kaitlyn, MacKenzie and Joshua. Loved daughter of Betty and the late Ted. Loved sister of Janine and Susan (both dec), Janet and Vanessa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 10.30am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.