GREENE, Yvonne Ethel:
Of Ascot Park. Suddenly and peacefully at home on 7 September 2019. Loved mother of Belinda and Shane; loved Grandma of Kaitlyn, MacKenzie and Joshua. Loved daughter of Betty and the late Ted. Loved sister of Janine and Susan (both dec), Janet and Vanessa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019