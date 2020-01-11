GLAVIN,
Yvonne Joyce Frances:
On January 8, 2020, peacefully at Metlifecare Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill for nearly 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicky and Peter Brieseman (Upper Hutt), and Gary and Bronwyn Glavin (Waikanae). Much loved Nan of Carl, Scott, Olivia and Jessica. A service for Yvonne will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 14 January at 11.00am, followed thereafter by private cremation in Waikanae. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellington Free Ambulance.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020