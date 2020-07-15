GASTMEIER, Yvonne Dell:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Lloyd. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gael and Robin Gray, Brent and Siri, and Grant and Gaynor. Cherished grandmother of Kieran, Hayley, Kezia, Kimberley, Brooke, Jordyn, and Alissa (Bonnie). Adored great-grandmother of Charlotte, Ashtyn, and Leon. Special thanks to the carers at Nurse Maude who helped Yvonne maintain her independence, and to all the wonderful staff at Kenepuru Hospital and Rita Angus Retirement Village who cared for her in her final weeks. Messages to the Gastmeier family may be left in Yvonne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Due to Covid-19 border restrictions, Yvonne has been cremated and a Memorial Service will be held once restrictions are eased.
"We will miss your thoughtful and generous nature. Thank you for everything. You'll live on in our hearts."
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020