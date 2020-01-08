AVERY, Yvonne Mary:
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve, Grant and Melanie, Gaylene and Bruce, and Paul. Loved Gran and Grandma of Juanita, Emma, Tim, Charlotte, Ross and Holly, Jack, Mark and Tash, Sharntelle, Jarrod and Toni, Drew and Lizzie, and Bella. Loved Great-Gran (and Little Gran) of Dylan, Zoe, Keiyan, Awhina, Mia, Max, Leo and Lyra. Special thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice for their amazing care and support. A Service for Yvonne will be held in Kingswood, corner King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, (Tomorrow) Thursday, January 9, at 2.00pm, followed by a private Cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Avery family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020