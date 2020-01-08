Yvonne AVERY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne AVERY.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

AVERY, Yvonne Mary:
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve, Grant and Melanie, Gaylene and Bruce, and Paul. Loved Gran and Grandma of Juanita, Emma, Tim, Charlotte, Ross and Holly, Jack, Mark and Tash, Sharntelle, Jarrod and Toni, Drew and Lizzie, and Bella. Loved Great-Gran (and Little Gran) of Dylan, Zoe, Keiyan, Awhina, Mia, Max, Leo and Lyra. Special thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice for their amazing care and support. A Service for Yvonne will be held in Kingswood, corner King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, (Tomorrow) Thursday, January 9, at 2.00pm, followed by a private Cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Avery family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.