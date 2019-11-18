AHNAU, Yvonne Veronica:

Yesterday, just as we have done for 29 years past; our minds collectively turn to thoughts of you, and each of us remembers how our hearts broke for the wife, mother and grandmother we lost. There are times when it feels as though time has had no meaning in our passage of grief; as we sit together and talk of times gone by. When we are on our own we think of last conversations had, the things we said and the things we wished we had, never knowing these would be our final moments with you, and swept away in our memories we feel your loss as keenly as we did the day you left. We've often wished we'd had more time or even just one more moment so we could hold you and tell you that we loved you, that we missed you then and we miss you still. No amount of time will change our love for you, you are where you have always been since you left; safely tucked away in each of our hearts. We will carry you with us until we meet again.

Love you forever

- Your fanau





