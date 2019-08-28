HERMON,
Dr Yvette Elaine Marion:
Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2019, only three weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Adored wife of the late Joseph (Chubby) Hermon; cherished daughter of the late Richard Brohier and the late Pansy Brohier; admired sister of the late Lucien and the late Deloraine; loved step-mother of the late Johan (Budgie) and Kamini, and Joe and Cherry; treasured grandmother of Karen, Grant, Lisa, Richard, Alisha, Ben, Maz, Suni and Emily; special great-grandmother of Isabelle, Archer, Freddie, Olivia, Otto and Angelo, and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated in Yvette's memory. A service to celebrate Yvette's life will be held at Trinity Union Church, 14 Hall Avenue, Newtown, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019