Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Dr Yvette Elaine Marion:

Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2019, only three weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Adored wife of the late Joseph (Chubby) Hermon; cherished daughter of the late Richard Brohier and the late Pansy Brohier; admired sister of the late Lucien and the late Deloraine; loved step-mother of the late Johan (Budgie) and Kamini, and Joe and Cherry; treasured grandmother of Karen, Grant, Lisa, Richard, Alisha, Ben, Maz, Suni and Emily; special great-grandmother of Isabelle, Archer, Freddie, Olivia, Otto and Angelo, and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated in Yvette's memory. A service to celebrate Yvette's life will be held at Trinity Union Church, 14 Hall Avenue, Newtown, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.







HERMON,Dr Yvette Elaine Marion:Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2019, only three weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Adored wife of the late Joseph (Chubby) Hermon; cherished daughter of the late Richard Brohier and the late Pansy Brohier; admired sister of the late Lucien and the late Deloraine; loved step-mother of the late Johan (Budgie) and Kamini, and Joe and Cherry; treasured grandmother of Karen, Grant, Lisa, Richard, Alisha, Ben, Maz, Suni and Emily; special great-grandmother of Isabelle, Archer, Freddie, Olivia, Otto and Angelo, and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated in Yvette's memory. A service to celebrate Yvette's life will be held at Trinity Union Church, 14 Hall Avenue, Newtown, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers