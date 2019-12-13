KUMARASAMY,
Yogeswary (Yogam):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 10 December 2019. Born 30 May 1940 in Arthiady, Point Pedro, and mostly lived in Colombo and then in Wellington, New Zealand since 1995. She is the beloved wife of Arumugam Kumarasamy, and the much loved mother of Valarmathy (Brisbane), Manimaran (Sydney), Visakulan (Sydney), late Maniparathy (Wellington), Arulmathy (Tromso, Norway) and Ilamaran (Wellington); much loved mother-in-law of Jegan, Anushya, Thamilchelvi, Ayesha (Nina), Ranjit and Vidhya; and loving grandmother of Saeran, Pranavi, Azmarah, Janavi, Nila, Adhithyan, Venon and Iniya. She is the loving daughter of late Murugappar Sabapathipillai and Ledchumipillai of Arthiady, Point Pedro; Loving sister of late Thiagarajah, late Thillaimurugarajah, Kokularajah and Paramaguru. Viewing times: Friday, 13 December 2019 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm at Cornwall Manor. Service & Rituals: Sunday, 15 December 2019 from 10.00am to 12.00 noon. At Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 13, 2019