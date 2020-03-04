Ying Yue YOUNG

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road
Death Notice

YOUNG, Ying Yue:
Peacefully on Saturday, 29 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Chang Ning. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adam & Gillian, and Lisa & Roy. Cherished Ma Ma of Campbell and Samantha, and Por Por of Zachary and Hailey. A service for Ying will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, on Monday 9 March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Young' family can be posted to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
