MEIJER, Wout:
Peacefully on 10th September 2019 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Rangi. Much loved Dad to Doug, and loved Opa to Lachlan and Winiata.
"Hope to see you in the
new system as promised
in the scriptures."
A Service for Wout will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa, on Saturday 2nd November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
