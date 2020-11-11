MARTUL, Wladyslaw (Dick):
Proud Polak and child of Pahiatua Polish Camp. Passed away peacefully, aged 90, on Friday, 6 November 2020, surrounded by his family. Cherished Tatus of Jasiu (dec) & Helen Martul, and Basia & Edziu Knap. Loving Dziadek of Stefan & Kerry, Marek & Kasia, and Helcia & Shane. Pra Dziadek of Ruby, Olive, Ellie, Daniela, Owen & Klara.
You will be greatly missed
and forever in our hearts
and memories.
Sincere thanks to the staff at the Summerset Hospital Care Unit who took great care of him over the past year. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020