Wiremu TAWHIRI

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Kel Opai
  • "Great memories with you Bill at Trentham. The Rugby, The..."
    - Reg Subtitzky
  • "You were very much loved Uncle, and will be dearly missed...."
    - Hera
  • "Love you forever my darling cuz and big hugs to the whanau...."
    - Rose Smith
  • "Love you forever my darling cuz and big hugs to the whanau..."
    - Rose Smith
Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rosewood
415 Queen Street
Masterton
View Map
Death Notice

TAWHIRI,
Wiremu (William) (Pop):
Vietnam Veteran. On 18 August 2020, in Masterton, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father-in-law of Koti, Wiremu, Hemi and Anthea, Nicole and James, and Jamie. A dearly loved Poppa of his mokopuna. A service for Wiremu will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service is limited to 100 people. You are invited to watch live stream on oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: RosewoodFH
Password: ADOVUL
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.