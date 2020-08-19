TAWHIRI,
Wiremu (William) (Pop):
Vietnam Veteran. On 18 August 2020, in Masterton, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father-in-law of Koti, Wiremu, Hemi and Anthea, Nicole and James, and Jamie. A dearly loved Poppa of his mokopuna. A service for Wiremu will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service is limited to 100 people. You are invited to watch live stream on oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: RosewoodFH
Password: ADOVUL
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020