WEIR,
Winnifred Leslie May:
On September 4, 2019, peacefully at Burlington Village, Christchurch, in her 86th year. Dearly beloved of the late Graham, devoted mother of Leslie, Mark and Heather, and Alison, loved Gran of Cameron, Ali and James, and Rebekah. Many thanks to the staff of Golden Age Rest Home, and Burlington Village, for their extraordinary care of Win. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Winnifred Weir, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation (Guide Dog Puppies) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Winnifred's life will be held alongside her beloved Graham in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 6, 2019