TEWS, Winifred Bertha:
9.2.1929 – 18.1.2020
Of Paraparaumu. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother of Lynette, Terry and Heather. Loved mother-in-law of Margaret and Gerrard. Loved grandmother of Jenna, Olivia, Rebecca, Joseph, Daniel, Hayley, and Angela. Loved great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren. The family thank the staff at Kapiti Rest Home for their wonderful care of Winnie. In accordance with Winnie's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020