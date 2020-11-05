RAMSAY,
Winifred Beth (Beth):
On October 31, 2020. Peacefully at Charles Fleming Village, Waikanae. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Alex. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Grant & Sandra, Lee, and grandmother of Danielle & Chris, Emma & Cass, Alex, and great-grandmother of Brooklyn. A message from the heart to Mum's other family at Rymans; thank you for all your care, many kindnesses and love shown to Mum 'Smiler' these past five years. So very, very grateful to you all. A service to celebrate Beth's life has been held.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2020