PAYTON, Winifred Annie
(Nancy) (nee Edgar):
Passed away peacefully aged 94 on 19 August 2019, at Potter Home, Whangarei. Dearly loved wife and life partner of the late Ernie, mother and mother-in-law to Ian and Gaileen, David and Adrienne, Joy and Jeff, Stephen and Janet, and Jennie. Nana to Vivienne, Philip, Bronwyn, Chris, Keri, Michael, David, Sophie, Imogen and Aria. Also loved Nana of eleven great-grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law to Stan and Doreen Edgar (deceased), Bill and Rae Edgar and Dorothy Payton (deceased). Special thanks to the staff at Potter Home for the loving care given to Nancy during her stay with them. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Iosis Ltd 'Transforming Lives for Good'. c/- PO Box 98 840 Manukau City, Auckland 2012. Nancy's life will be celebrated at a service at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30pm on Monday 26 August followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Payton Family", c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019