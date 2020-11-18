McCLURE, Winifred
(formerly McAllister):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda, Dianne & Rob, Beverley & Chris, and Shane & Denise. Treasured Grandmother to Jordon, Shannon, Adam, Alysha, Scott, Emma, Finn and Niamh, and Great-Grandmother to Aurora. A service to celebrate Win's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at www.dementia.nz. All messages for the McClure family can be sent C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020