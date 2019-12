MARMENT, Winifred April:We cannot believe it has been a year since you passed on 19 December 2018. We love you dearly and miss you very much. No doubt you will be the angel on our shoulder when we take you back to Ireland to your mum and dad. We will raise a glass to celebrate the wonderful woman you will always be and we will imagine we are at Glenariff in County Antrim.- Your loving family xx