Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, surrounded by loving family at Nelson Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Grahame. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Angela (deceased) (Christchurch), Marilyn and Errol Thompson (Birmingham, UK), Jeanette and Graham Lauder (Tokoroa), Bryan and Joanne (Feilding), David and Penny (Tauranga), and Malcolm and Kerri (Melbourne, Aus). Much loved Nan to her 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre and Nelson Residential Care Centre, Feilding, for their care and support of Winifred over the past five years. Messages to the Guy Family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Winifred's life at St John the Evanglist Anglican Church, corner of Camden and Lethbridge Streets, Feilding, on Saturday 7th September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.



Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2019

