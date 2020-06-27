BIDWELL,

Williamina Edgar (Wilma):

On June 24, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch; aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman Shefferd Bidwell, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and the late Suzanne, Ken and Tina and Julie, Stephen and Victoria, and Phil and Cath, loved grandmother and great- grandmother of Hamish, Kirsty, Guy, Johanna, James, Matthew, Charles, Nicholas, Holly, George, Maddie, Bailey, Jackson and Hunter. The family wish to acknowledge the exceptional love, care and friendship extended by the staff at Anthony Wilding and in particular those who were most in attendance to Wilma. We will always be grateful. Messages to the Bidwell family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.





