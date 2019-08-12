WHITELAW,
William Leonard (Bill):
Of Levin, formerly of Kapiti. Suddenly on 8 August 2019, aged 75 years young. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved dad and hero of Leah, Peter, and Jodi. Loved grandad of Bean, Connor, Casey, Keely, Dylan, Bayly, Kennedy and Gidget, and great-grandad of Zepplin and Avery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 15 August at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019