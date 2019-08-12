William WHITELAW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William WHITELAW.
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Death Notice

WHITELAW,
William Leonard (Bill):
Of Levin, formerly of Kapiti. Suddenly on 8 August 2019, aged 75 years young. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved dad and hero of Leah, Peter, and Jodi. Loved grandad of Bean, Connor, Casey, Keely, Dylan, Bayly, Kennedy and Gidget, and great-grandad of Zepplin and Avery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 15 August at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.