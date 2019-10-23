WEIR, William (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at home on 17 October 2019, aged 84 years. Loved father of Steve and Jo, and Keryn. Proud and loving Grandad of Pete and Molly. Special thanks to Dr Ross Denton, Tawa Medical Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at www.wfa.org.nz/donate. Messages may be left in Bill's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A private cremation will be held, followed by a service for Bill at the Tawa Services Bowling Club (RSA), 89 Oxford Street, Tawa, on Monday 4 November, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019