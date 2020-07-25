WARD,
William Thomas (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21st July 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Carole, Adored Dad & Poppy & Grandad & Great-Grandad to Karen, Robert, Debbie, Diane, William and their extended families. Loved brother of Dot White and Steve Ward. Our heartful thanks to the Staff at Ropata Lodge and Hutt Hospital for the love, care and attention shown to Bill whilst in their care. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020