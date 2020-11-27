William URQUHART

Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay
4110
068359925
Service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Napier Sailing Club
63 West Quay
Ahuriri
View Map
Death Notice

URQUHART,
William Gordon (Gordon):
Beloved husband to Cheryle, cherished Dad to Bridget, Ange and Jol, and treasured Poppa to Jack and Max. Loved brother of Rena, Margaret and Bob. Gordon fought the most courageous battle and we couldn't be prouder. Dad's generosity, work ethic and humour will be forever in our hearts. Many thanks to Dr Jason Cook and Cranford Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice can be left at the service or made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. A service for Gordon will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Monday, November 30, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Urquhart Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2020
