TAYLOR,
William George (Bill):
Passed away suddenly on 3rd July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carole, and father of Chris and Lindsay. Stepfather of Brett and Kim, Karen and Dugald. Grandad to Nikki and Chris (London), Sarah, Rebecca and Meagan (Gold Coast), Samuel and Samantha. Grandad Bill to James, Brianna, Melody, Georgie and Charlie. Great-Grandad to Lucas, Avery, Huxley and Emmett. A private family service has been held. The Family wish to thank all the staff at Gardenview Rest Home for their exceptional care of Bill over the past three years.
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019