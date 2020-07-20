William TANGOHAU

Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Horouta Marae
Whitford Brown Avenue
Porirua
Death Notice

TANGOHAU, Venerable
Reverend Archdeacon
Emeritus William Anzac (Bill):
Of Tawa. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on 17 July 2020. Loved father of Wi Te Hauwaho Tangohau (dec), and Michael. Loved grandfather of William, Katie, Finn, Jemma, and Michelle. Great-Grandfather of Remy and Noah. A service for Rev Bill will be held at Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown Avenue, Porirua, on Tuesday 21 July 2020, at 10.00am, thereafter to Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay.

Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020
