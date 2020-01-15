TAIT, William:
Passed peacefully on 9th January 2020, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Robertson and loving father of Andrew, John and the late Billy, father-in-law to Johanna. Fond grandfather of Adam (Edinburgh) and delighted great-grandfather of Joshua. Only son of Dr & Mrs Tait (Girvan, Scotland), and survived by his sisters Dr M McKendrick (New Zealand) and Mrs Helen McKie (Scotland). A service for William will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 18th January at 10.30am, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 15, 2020