William TAIT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William TAIT.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

TAIT, William:
Passed peacefully on 9th January 2020, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Robertson and loving father of Andrew, John and the late Billy, father-in-law to Johanna. Fond grandfather of Adam (Edinburgh) and delighted great-grandfather of Joshua. Only son of Dr & Mrs Tait (Girvan, Scotland), and survived by his sisters Dr M McKendrick (New Zealand) and Mrs Helen McKie (Scotland). A service for William will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 18th January at 10.30am, followed by cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.