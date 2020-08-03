SUTTON,
William Roderick (Rod):
Formerly of Lower Hutt, Wellington and Hastings. On 1 August 2020 at Lansdowne Park Masterton, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Esmé. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gaye Sutton and Michael Woodcock, John and Anna, Murray and Joyce, Rosemary and Kevin. Loved Poppa of Kathryn, Brendan, Nathan, Roz, Robbie, Zane, Anesh, Kayleen, Hemi, and Steve. Great-grandfather of Emily, Max, Louie, Knox, Maddie, Molly, Rose, James, Devon, Bjorn, Maddix, Taidin, and Esmé. A Service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday 6 August at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Sutton family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2020