ROBERTS,
William David (Bill):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Malvina Major Hospital on 4 July 2020; aged 85 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anita and Robert Walpole (Tauranga), Mike and Dianne Roberts (New Plymouth), Deborah and Stephen Cunningham (Wellington). Loved Grandpa of Scott and Hannah, William, Emma and Kate, Sarah, Mark, Jessica and Sophie, and his loyal dog and best buddy Scruffy. Dearly loved husband of Jillian Roberts (Wellington), sister Margaret Lay (New Plymouth), and son of the late Frank and Mary Roberts. A special thank you to the amazing team at Malvina Major Hospital, led by Dr Shane Dunphy, for all the love and care you gave Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations to kConFab (https://www.petermac.org/research/research-cohort-studies/kconfab) would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place in Wellington, and a memorial celebration of Bill's life is planned to be held in Gisborne, at a later date. Messages to the Roberts Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020