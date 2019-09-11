POLLARD,
William Frank (Bill):
On 9 September 2019 at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved Daddy of Patricia, Geraldine, Bridget, David, Matthew, James, Maria and their families.
"Special love held dearly in our hearts forever".
A service for Bill will be held in St Hilda's Church, Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at the Akatarawa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019