McMILLAN,
William Islay (Mac; Bill):
Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 4th April 2020, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, just 10 days before his 91st birthday. Loving husband of his late wife, Joan. Much loved father of Sue & Peter, John & Liz, and late daughter, Helen. Loved by his grandchildren Chris & Helena; Joanna & Jake, and baby Ineke; Andrew; David; Harnah and Jacob. Also dearly loved by his late partner, Dawn, her son Mike (deceased), daughters Stephanie and Mandy, and their children. A big thanks to his close friend Wyn, whose companionship and support he enjoyed for far too few of his final days. Thanks also to the caring and supportive staff at Eldon West Wing. A private cremation was held yesterday.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020