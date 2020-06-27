McDONALD,
William George (Bill):
On June 24, 2020, peacefully at home with his wife at his side. Much loved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Bryan (dec), Robert & Wendy. Loved Grandad of Ruby. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Kahukura, the Doctors, Nurses & Staff at Whaiora Medical Centre for your kindness and care towards Bill during his illness. All messages c/- 10 Kotuku Place, Masterton 5810. According to Bill's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020