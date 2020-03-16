McCOURTIE,
William Errol (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 14 March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, loved stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Suzanne & David, Gareth & Ina, Julie & John. Loved Grandad of Samantha, Courtney & Lachlan, Michael and Nicholas, Lance & Aniva, Jordyn & Amy. Great-Grandad to Lincoln (deceased), Winter-Rose, Kysen and Madalyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance can be left at the service. Messages to 'the McCourtie family' may be left in Bill's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kibirnie, on Wednesday 18 March 2020 at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020