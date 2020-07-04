William MASSEY

MASSEY, William (Bill):
On 2 July 2020 at his home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Loved special friend of Liz. Loved and respected Dad of Dale & Lloyd, Kerrie & Jude, Simon & Sarah, and Andrew. Treasured Grandad of Shane, Aaron & Rach, and Erica; Shawna & Leka, and Regan; Genevieve and Keisha; Amy and Justin. A service to celebrate Bill' life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

