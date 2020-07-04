MASSEY, William (Bill):
On 2 July 2020 at his home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Loved special friend of Liz. Loved and respected Dad of Dale & Lloyd, Kerrie & Jude, Simon & Sarah, and Andrew. Treasured Grandad of Shane, Aaron & Rach, and Erica; Shawna & Leka, and Regan; Genevieve and Keisha; Amy and Justin. A service to celebrate Bill' life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020