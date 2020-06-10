MASKERY, William John:
Passed away peacefully at home on 6 June 2020, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Edna, and Mavis (both deceased). Father of Lesley and Claire, stepfather to Maureen, Stephen and Ian, grandfather to Olivia. Messages to Bill's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the staff at Upper Hutt Medical Centre and Hutt Hospital for their care of Bill. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Monday 15 June, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020